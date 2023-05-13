centerpiece Question of the Week: Should Sasha Francis be forced to mow the wildflowers growing in her yard, the length of which violates city ordinance? May 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Galveston city marshal service for weeks has been warning Francis about the length of flowers in her yard, threatening her with a fine of as much as $500, she told The Daily News.Despite her emails and meetings with the mayor to explain why her flowers shouldn’t be considered weeds or a nuisance, Francis will be cited, Butch Stroud, city marshal, said.Her citation and court summons are the result of her growing wildflowers taller than 9 inches without a wildflower exemption, Stroud said.The Question of the Week is: Should Francis be forced to mow the wildflowers growing in her yard, the length of which violates city ordinance? Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson smoke shop owner charged in drug raid, authorities saySea Star Base's sale could spell end of its missionTrustees agree to end park board CEO's contractMan accused of shooting at officers during chaseBiz Buzz: Islander revives East End corner store; Tuesday Morning prepares to closeLawsuit seeks board balance among tellers of Texas historyGalveston school board to discuss superintendent's commentsPort of Galveston extends contract with Carnival for 17 yearsGalveston ISD superintendent issues apology ahead of meetingUpdate: Galveston superintendent to depart with $70,000 severance CollectionsCinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in GalvestonPlein Air artists paint island scenesIt's Wild GametimeTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestTexas City Disaster rememberedThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th yearGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auction CommentedColumnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) Kennedy Democrats want debates ahead of party primary (47) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Maintaining freedom of the press is not free (37) Texas should provide prisons with air-conditioning (36) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33)
