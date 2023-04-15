Island voters on May 6 will encounter a ballot item that will determine whether many millions of dollars in sales tax revenue continues to be spent on such things as parks and street improvements or moved to the city’s general fund.

Since 1993, Type B sales, formerly known as 4B, has generated $110 million in funding specifically used for investments and split evenly under four silos — parks, beach renourishment, infrastructure and economic development.

The money within the silos have been used to pay for such things as soccer and baseball fields, street improvements, park upgrades, beach remediation, airport projects and will be used as a local match for the replacement of the Pelican Island Bridge.

The proposition will ask voters whether they’d like to keep a portion of sales tax money dedicated to investing in those resident-centered commitments.

If the Type B designation expires in 2029, which would only occur if residents vote against the proposition, the collected money would go into the city’s general fund, where it would likely be used to pay ballooning law enforcement costs, according to Mayor Craig Brown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

I miss the good old days where the GDN had education and pros and cons on propositions. If I vote against,

1. would the revenue go to the general fund before the sunset expires in 2029?

2. Could we vote for a proposal that is not in perpetuity or until council decides otherwise, but has a sunset of sufficient length to obtain bonds

3. If nothing is approved until after the sunset date, will the city sales tax rate be reduced back to 1.5 or will it remain at 2%.

If I vote yes, what are the pros and cons? Why would I give my vote on this issue to a future city council?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription