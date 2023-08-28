The city council at a Thursday workshop discussed the installation and use of Flock cameras on the seawall and, at its meeting that night, whether to share city and driver data with the Atlanta-based company. The notion of adding the pole-mounted cameras, which capture such data as license plate information, vehicle descriptions and movements when linked to other cameras, raised questions about privacy for residents and sensitive information held by the city.
Under the proposed agreement, it might be necessary for a party in the agreement to provide the other with certain information considered proprietary or confidential.
That information could include: material data; systems; procedures and other information that isn’t accessible or known to the general public; as well as information on hardware; software; business plans or opportunities; business strategies; finances; employees; and third-party proprietary information, according to the agreement.
The city council Thursday deferred to Sept. 14 voting on a controversial data-sharing plan about which the city attorney had raised sharp objection.
The police department, which sought the deal with Flock, was willing to work with the city attorney to find language that excludes the data-sharing aspect many fear, Chief Doug Balli said at the meeting.
Flock offered an investigative tool that would be extremely valuable to the department in ways such as helping officers narrow down suspects in an investigation, Balli said during a workshop session early in the day.
The Question of the Week is: Should Galveston actualize a police plan to install and use Flock Security cameras on the seawall?
While I love the idea of feeling safer - solving crime and giving crooks something to think about and deter their nefarious activities. What I haven’t heard anyone talk about is privacy - data security - protecting the normal law abiding people that are not involved in illegal activities. To say anything of this particular companies connection to a company that has strong ties to the CPP (we all know how they feel about privacy and security). There are many ways this data can be misused and I would like to hear some talk about what steps and measures will be taken to protect the data collected. Using data like this - there have been people falsely accused and they have been tarnished and run through the mill because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. This needs to be a full conversation and not just one where someone tells us we are going to be safer - we just need to give up a “Little Bit” of our freedom of movement and privacy. Let’s remember there has been a lot of blood spilled and treasure expended to insure we have these rights and freedoms - let’s not give them up too easily all for a warm hug of - “Trust Us - You Will be Safer”!
All of my thoughts as well, Robert. I need much more information before voting in this poll.
