Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 1:30 pm
The Galveston Fire Department on Wednesday night battled a blaze in an apartment on the second floor of 5302 Broadway that left three people suffering from smoke inhalation, Chief Charles Olsen said.
The department responded about 10 p.m. to the fire in an apartment above AB Sign Shop, Olsen said.
Five people were in the building during the fire and three suffered smoke inhalation, Olsen said.
One person was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for treatment, Olsen said.
The medical condition of that person could not be determined Thursday.
Smoke inhalation, which causes about 5,000 to 10,000 deaths a year, is the leading cause of deaths in fires, according to the National Library of Medicine.
There was serious smoke damage on the second floor and water damage on the first floor of the building, Olsen said.
“It took about an hour and a half to put out the fire,” Olsen said. “And it took about another hour and a half for overhaul.”
Overhaul, which is one of the last procedures in firefighting, is the act of opening walls to look for embers or hidden fires, Olsen said.
“We want to make sure that we didn’t miss anything,” Olsen said. “You don’t want to come back to the same place an hour later.”
Information about what might have caused the fire wasn't immediately available.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
