GALVESTON
Galveston Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a news conference today about two suspected overdose deaths that occurred on Christmas Day.
Dadim Birca, 31, and Dimitrije Gudovski, 34, were found unresponsive at Seawall Boulevard addresses about 2 miles apart Dec. 25 and later died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, likely of drug overdoses, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The cause of the deaths still is undetermined while the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office waits for toxicology reports.
Both men were thought to be working as waiters under the federal J-1 visa program and both are thought to have used cocaine laced with fentanyl, according to sources in Galveston’s large force of restaurant workers.
Sudden fentanyl overdoses are happening each day across the nation, Dr. Kathryn A. Cunningham, a professor of Pharmacology, vice chairman in the department of Pharmacology and Toxicology and director of the Center for Addiction Research at the medical branch, told The Daily News shortly after the deaths
Galveston County had the second highest death rate by drug overdoses in the state of Texas in 2020 and fentanyl probably was a leading cause, officials say.
Orange County, which is just east of Beaumont and has a population of just 86,155, had the highest rate at 315 deaths per 100,000 in 2020, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The rising death toll and increasing presence of extremely lethal fentanyl in most other street drugs has experts and people who’ve lost loved ones worried and issuing warnings and calls to action.
Even Cunningham, a leading expert in drug addiction, can’t account for why two relatively small counties far from the border where fentanyl enters the country would be so high on the death-toll list.
Galveston law enforcement and the DEA will meet at the department’s front lobby, 601 54th St. at 2 p.m. today.
