The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston was awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to undertake a study that focuses on gun injuries and violence among adolescent and young adults, officials said.
“This grant represents a significant opportunity to address firearm injury and violence in a holistic manner,” said Dr. Jeff Temple, founding director of the Center for Violence Prevention at the medical branch.
“We are hoping to provide insights that can inform evidence-based interventions and policy decisions.”
With the three-year grant, totaling about $2 million, the medical branch team will conduct in-depth interviews with gun carriers, gather arrest records and strengthen measures related to gun injury and violence, officials said.
“The repercussions of firearm injury and violence extend to individuals, families and society at large, with an economic burden exceeding $88 billion over five years,” officials said.
In the past 20 years, unintentional injuries, suicide and homicides have remained among the top-three leading causes of death in adolescents and young adults, officials said.
“Our ultimate goal is to contribute to reducing firearm violence among adolescents and young adults, leading to safer communities,” Temple said.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.