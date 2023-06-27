Marathon 'operational issue' causes shelter order in Texas City By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYCity officials issued a shelter-in-place order to residents because of a release of a hazardous chemical at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.An “operational issue” at the refinery allowed the release and had been resolved, spokeswoman Melissa Ory said.Ory didn’t answer questions about what the operational issue had been or what chemicals had been released.Texas City Emergency Management officials were unavailable for comment Tuesday afternoon.The shelter-in-place order was lifted about two hours after it was issued.All refinery personnel were accounted for, and no injuries were reported, Ory said.A full investigation would be conducted, Ory said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Texas City Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNo fairy-tale start for new Galveston-Bolivar ferryLongtime Galveston marina gets new owners; Tortuga reopens on Seawall; Mr. Washy's debuts in Santa FeTexas City man charged in sister's shooting death, authorities saidTwo reports come in; Star Kids and Teen leaders postedManslaughter trial date set again for former Texas City commissionerLongtime coach to lead Galveston ISD athleticsStar Tournament leaderboard not yet filled upFinally some rain and a brief cool-downTough sledding lately on the fishing sceneDream comes true for 19 new US citizens CollectionsInaugural Daily News Texas City Press Run WinnersRunners pound the pavement for literacy in first Texas City Press RunGalveston celebrates JuneteenthReedy Chapel holds annual Emancipation MarchTexas City celebrates JuneteenthMemorial Day observed at Galveston Naval MuseumHurricane Guide 2023World Ocean Day celebrated in Galveston CommentedIt's time to wake up and smell the BS (102) Pro-Trump hardliners ensure second place for GOP (88) Guest commentary: Pride has morphed into a 'contemptible opposite' (68) New House bill will best serve to harm workers (63) Galveston drag performers fear repercussions of new Texas law (62) The evidence is clear about sea-level rise (54) Galveston sea-level rise some of Earth's swiftest (46) SB 12 needlessly puts government between parenting and common sense (42) Guest commentary: We'll fight attempts to disenfranchise Black voters (33) Proposed merger threatens professional golf's history, future (29)
