GALVESTON
Dozens of island skateboarders last week received new skate decks as part of a community outreach program by a local skate and surf shop.
Recently William “Boog” Cram, owner of Ohana Surf and Skate, found himself on the receiving end of dozens of free skateboard decks discovered by a local shipping company.
David Painchault, of East End Transfer, got everything going with his donation, Cram said.
“So he calls me out of the blue and he asks if I want them,” Cram said. “One of those unclaimed shipping things. He wondered if I could find a use for them. I said heck yes and started thinking of how to pay it forward to kids.”
Cram reached out to a few of his surf and skate friends, and in no time, a plan was hatched.
“We knew this was a karma thing, and we needed to get these into kids’ hands,” Cram said.
Cram’s friend, Matt Wyatt of Rise Surf, helped get a unique design applied to the decks, and they decided to distribute the free boards in Texas City and Lake Jackson.
Other friends pitched in to help get the word out and find ways to cover additional expenses for the effort.
On June 21, a day skateboarders celebrate as a national get-out-and-skate day, a large crowd gathered at Galveston’s Johnny Romano Memorial Skatepark.
“We were thrilled with the turnout,” said Cram, a longtime and accomplished skater himself.
The first skater to receive a free board was 9-year-old Rosalie Hernandez of Galveston. Her father, Roberto Hernandez, of Galveston, took her along with her older brother to the park earlier in the evening.
Cram and his team quickly identified the younger Hernandez, as she was the youngest skater in the park, weaving carefully in and out of dozens of other skaters.
Throughout the night, dozens of decks found their way into the hands of skaters who showed up to skate.
Cram, whose shop is a popular hangout for many of the island’s young skaters, said many of the skaters seemed like his own children; he watched them grow up over the years.
“These are good kids, and I’m thrilled to be able to pay this opportunity forward,” Cram said.
Twenty-five boards were distributed in Galveston, 15 in Texas City and 10 in Lake Jackson.
National Go Skateboard Day is held on June 21 of each year.
