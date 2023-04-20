LA MARQUE
During an election culminating May 6, residents will have the opportunity to vote on 11 amendments to the city charter, including changes regarding budgeting, employment of the city manager and the process for seeking to recall elected officials.
The city council in February last year approved a charter review committee charged with formulating potential changes. The committee presented its recommendations in August.
THE AMENDMENTS
Amendment one states, “the charter can be amended to a definition of for-cause termination for payments due to the city manager in the event of his or her termination.”
Amendment one states the city manager may be be terminated “for cause” for failing to adhere to the city’s drug and alcohol policy, failing to perform duties of the job or other obligations or is accused by law enforcement of criminal activity. City managers fired for cause would be granted one month of severance pay.
Amendment two states, “the charter will be amended to allow for the establishment of temporary division or departments upon approval by the city council.”
“Those amendments have nothing to do with our own city manager, Cesar Garcia, but instead with moving forward with trying to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Keith Bell said. “Many of our city managers contractually are entitled to a year’s severance pay upon removal.”
Amendment three, four and five relate to recall efforts against elected officials, Bell said.
Amendment three would allow a council member whose recall is sought by petition the opportunity to respond in writing.
Amendment four would create a requirement for a public hearing for officials subject to a recall election.
Amendment five would create waiting period of six months after an official takes office to file a recall petition.
La Marque resident Joseph Lowry last year collected enough signatures on a recall petition against Bell.
Lowry had repeatedly called Bell and his friends and supporters thugs, corrupt and criminals. He retained a private media consultant to investigate and make YouTube videos about La Marque leaders.
During a November election, almost 54 percent of voters rejected the recall effort against Bell.
Lowry also organized a recall campaign against District A Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy.
That petition ultimately failed after the county’s voter registrar concluded only 115 signatures of 237 signatures, about 41 percent, gathered during the drive were valid.
The charter amendment is meant to give elected officials better opportunity to defend themselves against claims made during recall efforts, Bell said.
Amendments six, seven, eight and nine are related to modernizing the charter language as it pertains to finances, capping emergency expenditures and increasing the time period the city may issue indebtedness.
Amendment 10 states the charter can be amended to require the municipal court judge, alternate municipal court judge, city prosecutor and city attorney to be appointed by agreement of the city council and city manager.
As the charter currently stands, the city manager appoints those employees, and doesn’t necessarily need the approval of the city council, City Attorney Gus Knebel said. This amendment would give the council more influence in filling those positions.
Amendment 11 states the charter can be amended to provide gender-neutral wording.
Early voting begins Monday.
