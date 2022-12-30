January
• Patti Hocking, the wife of former, longtime La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking, died after a battle with congestive heart failure. She was 75.
• Mark Judson, who had hoped to bring a Juneteenth museum to Galveston, died after a long battle with cancer, according to an obituary in The Washington Times. He was 51.
• Ellis J. Ortego and Harvey Bazaman, attorneys who served more than 30 years in the public sector, both died in January.
Ortego, a Dickinson resident, was 79. Bazaman, who spent 35 years serving as attorney for Galveston County, died in Knoxville, Tennessee.
• Janice Smith, an Olympian and educator who spent years developing hands-on learning programs, died of lingering effects of a stroke. She was 76.
February
• Alex Joel Prince, a 40-year educator and husband of District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis, died of complications after a medical procedure.
Prince, 86, taught for more than 40 years in Galveston Independent School District and worked with children and students at Wright Cuney Recreation Center.
• Janice Stanton, who worked as a counselor at Galveston College, was a strong advocate for education and the college’s Universal Access program, died of natural causes. She was 93.
• Galveston District 4 Councilman Bill Quiroga died after a long battle with cancer. He was 72.
Quiroga, an island native, had served on city council since November 2020.
• Ken Clark, one of Galveston County’s longest serving elected officials and a trailblazer in local conservative politics, died of “multiple recent, complicating health issues.” He was 58.
Clark, a Republican, had represented Precinct 4 on the county commissioners court since 1998.
March
• Nancy Lefeber Hughes, a well-known and respected island doctor, died in what police said was a hit-and-run crash on Seawall Boulevard.
Hughes’ sudden death shocked and saddened Galveston residents, many of whom were patients at her private practice on Holiday Drive on the island’s East End.
April
• Galveston native and longtime baseball coach Frank Giusti Sr. died of natural causes in Galveston. He was 94.
Giusti, who was a 1947 graduate of Ball High School, went straight to the baseball major leagues after graduation.
• Ann McLeod Moody, an island native who was at the forefront of one of Galveston’s most prominent families, died of acute kidney and heart failure. She was 84.
Moody was married for 54 years to Robert L. Moody Sr., the billionaire patriarch of the Moody family, which has influenced Galveston through business, politics and charitable endeavors since the mid-19th century.
June
Frank Incaprera, who led the Galveston Beach Band for almost 60 years, died at the age of 98.
July
• Robert Mainor, a pioneering activist credited with opening the oldest LGBTQ bar in Texas, died after a long illness. He was 83.
Mainor operated the famous Robert Lafitte’s Lagoon Bar, which was billed as the first of its kind in the state
• George Sealy, an island native from one of Galveston’s most distinguished families and a longtime member of the Sealy & Smith Foundation board, died at the age of 95.
August
• Ralph Albert “R.A.” Apffel Sr., a renowned Galveston attorney, former mayor and namesake of one of the island’s most popular beach parks, died of complications after a heart attack, his family said. He was 91.
Apffel served on the city council and as mayor of Galveston during the mid- and late 1970s.
• Long-time Texas Monthly political reporter Paul Burka, a native Galvestonian, died at the age of 80.
Many Texas journalists called Burka’s death the end of an era of political reporting in the state.
Burka wrote for Texas Monthly for 40 years, from 1974 — the year after its founding — until 2016, according to the magazine.
He also spearheaded each biennium the well-known roundup-style Best and Worst Legislators section, according to the magazine.
• Geraldine Sam, an educator, Galveston County trailblazer and former La Marque mayor, died in hospice care. She was 71.
November
• Ronnie Maceo, a renowned island shop owner and restaurateur, died after being hospitalized for almost a month from injuries suffered in a car crash. He was 75.
Maceo was a member of one of the island’s most notable and colorful families, which was responsible for founding the famous Balinese Room.
He’s locally famous in his own right for operating Maceo’s Spice & Import Co. for decades.
December
• Ronald Lee Crowder Sr., a former La Marque mayor and economic development official who worked as a funeral director for more than 50 years, died at the age of 74.
He was best-known in Galveston County for operating James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, which he helped expand to locations in Dickinson, Webster, Pearland and League City.
He served as mayor of La Marque from 1979 to 1983 and as a Galveston County Commissioner from 1985 to 1989.
— From Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.