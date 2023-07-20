Traffic passes the intersection of Harborside Drive and 25th Street in Galveston on Monday, April 15, 2019. The cruise lines are moving toward having cruise ships leaving from Galveston six days a week.
People traveling Interstate 45 through Galveston County should expect traffic snarls and plot detours this weekend because the Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes in both directions all day Saturday and half of Sunday, officials.
The freeway will be closed while an estimated 40,000 cruise ship passengers are headed to and from the Port of Galveston, port officials said.
Crews will close all main lanes from 6 a.m. Saturday continuously to noon Sunday to install signs, said Danny Perez, a spokesman for the department.
Main lanes in both directions will be closed between NASA Road 1 and FM 518, he said.
Travelers can bypass the northbound lane closure by exiting at Nasa 1, continuing on the frontage Road and reentering the northbound main lanes at FM 528, he said.
Drivers can bypass the southbound lane closure by exiting at FM 528, continuing on the frontage and reentering the southbound main lanes at Nasa 1.
Four ships are scheduled to call at the port this weekend, officials said. Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze will call on Saturday, with the Carnival Dream and Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas on Sunday.
The Carnival Vista is scheduled to sail at 4 p.m. and The Carnival Breeze is scheduled to sail at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.
The Carnival Dream is scheduled to sail on 3:30 p.m. and Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas will set sail at around 4 p.m., officials said.
“The Port of Galveston is notifying cruise parking customers with reservations at one of its parking lots of the expected delays by text message and email in advance,” officials said.
Cruise passengers should prepare for delays by allowing extra time and planning alternate routes to avoid the closures, and checking Houston TranStar, a website that shows conditions on the highway for traffic, for updates, officials said.
There also will be closures of the southbound entrance ramp from Bay Area Boulevard and the northbound entrance and southbound exit from FM 518, he said.
The sign work is a final step in opening new main lanes designed to carry more traffic, Perez said.
Drivers also can bypass the closure by taking state Highway 3 or state Highway 146, which are east of I-45, or state Highway 6, which is to the west.
It's necessary for the crews to work during daylight, rather than overnight, Perez said.
“This is a very delicate operation that will utilize heavy equipment,” Perez said. “Plus, with the opening of the new frontage road lanes along I-45, we have adequate capacity for a suitable detour while this work is taking place.”
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.