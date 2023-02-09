Caution tape is stretched between trailers as people stake out their seawall parking spots for the first weekend of Mardi Gras in Galveston on Thursday. The city is allowing overnight parking and camping for the first weekend.
The city of Galveston starting Monday will resume fining drivers who park overnight along the seawall, officials warned Thursday.
The warning is an annual exercise during Mardi Gras because the city temporarily suspends normal rules against overnight parking to allow people to claim spots to view seawall parades.
Overnight parking and camping will be allowed from midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Sunday along Seawall Boulevard from Sixth to 59th streets, and from 63rd to 89th streets, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Overnight parking also will be allowed from the 9300 block of Seawall Boulevard to the western terminus of the seawall during the same time period, Barnett said.
“Only current registered vehicles, as defined by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, may utilize this overnight parking or overnight camping provision during the applicable Mardi Gras time period,” Barnett said.
Monday through Thursday, however, the city will fine anyone who violates the overnight parking provisions along Seawall Boulevard, Barnett said.
“Any person who violates the overnight parking provisions on the Seawall Boulevard will be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $250,” Barnett said.
Each night of a violation is a separate offense, she said.
