Island officials are asking residents and businesses to limit their water use, especially by irrigating less and earlier in the evening, rather than early in the morning.
The city’s main storage tanks are staying full, but the system was struggling to refill tanks on the West End after nights and early mornings of “unprecedented” water use, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“That’s just a really long straw out to there,” he said.
All of Galveston County is being affected by drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. The city of Galveston’s Municipal Services Department has seen an excessive use of water daily between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
“With the heat and lack of rain, we understand many customers are using sprinkler systems to water their yard,” Barnett said. “However, frequent watering takes a toll on the city’s water supply.”
Officials are asking residents and businesses to assist with these conservation efforts by adjusting their irrigation schedule to a shorter period or watering their yards on alternating days, Barnett said.
Officials have noticed that the highest usage of water has been on the West End, Barnett said.
“We ask that residents and second-home owners with automated systems adjust the automated schedule to less frequent watering throughout the week and for shorter durations to conserve,” Barnett said.
As temperatures climb, so can outdoor water use, officials said.
In dry years, water demand among Galveston County communities can jump by more than 30 percent, according to the Gulf Coast Water Authority, the water district that provides tap water to almost 190,000 Galveston County residents.
The water authority is a special district that takes water from the Brazos River and sells it to industrial, municipal and agricultural customers, including several cities in Galveston County.
Ways to save water include choosing drought-tolerant plants in landscaping, Barnett said. Adding compost or mulch around trees or plants can help conserve water.
Check irrigation systems and repair any leaks as soon as possible, Barnett said. Instead of using water to clean a driveway or sidewalk, it would be better to use a broom.
Ways to check whether you’re wasting water inside your home is by putting a few drops of food coloring in your toilet tank, Barnett said. If color appears in the bowl without flushing there’s a leak that needs a repair.
On the subject of toilets, residents should consider replacing their older toilets with a newer model that has dual flush buttons to save water, Barnett said.
Residents also are advised to take showers shorter than five minutes, Barnett said. Residents should also run the dishwasher with only a full load, she said.
