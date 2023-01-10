GALVESTON

City police and federal narcotics agents said Tuesday they had secured charges against a Galveston man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine and linked him to a pair of high-profile deaths occurring a few hours and miles apart on Christmas Day.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

5
0
6
8
7

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Ross Novelli Jr

As I had the pleasure of meeting Vadim at his work, he was a super nice guy that loved this country. He would have been an excellent US citizen!

GDN has his name spelled 2 different ways in the article, please show the respect due and correct the spelling. GPD and DEA thank you for catching this mass murderer, dealing death!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription