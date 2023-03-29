Galveston garage fire began with explosion, neighbors say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Mar 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONFire officials late Wednesday were seeking the cause of a blaze in the 5300 block of Avenue Q 1/2 that might have started with an explosion, Battalion Chief William Roy said.A garage in the alley was fully engulfed in the fire and many of the neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion, Roy said.“The fire extended over to the neighbor's shed and melted the siding of their house,” Roy said. “We had a problem with power lines. They were coming down and still alive.”Firefighters were able to control the fire within an hour, Roy said.Nobody was injured during the fire, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOne dead in early morning fire in Jamaica Beach15-year-old boy shot to death in Galveston, authorities said.Two accused of stealing medallion from war memorialMan dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonGrieving father honors son through memorial fundWoman held on $40,000 after drug bust, authorities sayPolice vehicle running without emergency lights, siren before deadly crash, sheriff saysBiz Buzz: Private airport, luxury development planned for peninsula; change in store for famous pink buildingMedia consultant sues Dickinson in Creekside records disputeCotton Exchange renovations reveal remnants of the past CollectionsSea turtles released in GalvestonMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck eventWinners announced for week two of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (129) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) Threats of lawsuits loom for League City's library committee (46) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Mum Sen. Middleton serving neither voters, nor himself (29) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (28)
