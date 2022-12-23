LA MARQUE
Ronald Lee Crowder Sr., a former La Marque mayor and economic development official who worked as a funeral director for more than 50 years, died Thursday.
LA MARQUE
Ronald Lee Crowder Sr., a former La Marque mayor and economic development official who worked as a funeral director for more than 50 years, died Thursday.
He was 74.
Crowder was born on July 20, 1948, in Galveston to James and Ann Crowder. He was best-known in Galveston County for operating James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, which he helped expand to locations in Dickinson, Webster, Pearland and League City.
He served as mayor of La Marque from 1979 to 1983 and as a Galveston County Commissioner from 1985 to 1989.
Crowder was president of the La Marque Industrial Development Corp. for almost 30 years, former Mayor Bobby Hocking said.
He also served as president of the Bay Area Economic Development Partnership and the La Marque and Clear Lake chambers of commerce and served numerous community groups, boards and committees, including the La Marque Knights of Columbus, La Marque Jaycees, the Clear Creek Education Foundation and the YMCA, among others.
“Ronnie did so much for so many,” Hocking said in a social media post. “In my 10 years as mayor, he mentored, advised and even cussed a bit in helping me to lead our city.
“I admired his fairness and willingness to help others in their La Marque businesses. As a friend he was unwavering.”
Crowder is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 54 years; daughter Amy Williams and husband, Scott; sons Ronald Lee Crowder Jr. and wife, Mandie and Matt Crowder and wife, Tarah; his father, James Crowder Sr. and wife, Betty; brothers John Crowder, James Crowder Jr. and wife, LeeAnn, Walt Crowder and wife; and grandchildren Morgan Finkelson and husband, Dustin; Matilyn Crowder, Max Crowder, Luke Crowder, Hudson Crowder and Grayson Howard, and great-grandson Morrison Finkelson.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. Wednesday with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.