Areas including parts of Moses Lake and Offatts Bayou closed to fishing because of the freeze would reopen a minute after noon Tuesday, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said Monday.
The department said Thursday it would close Moses Lake in Texas City and Offatts Bayou in Galveston, along with other spots along the coast, to fishing over fears of fish kills from extreme cold weather.
The temporary closure began 12 a.m. Saturday.
“This closure was made to protect resources during the upcoming freezing weather conditions,” Julie Hagen, a social media specialist for the department, said.
A hard freeze can kill game fish in shallow bay waters and cause surviving fish to congregate in deeper areas where they become sluggish and easy to catch, the department said.
The department also closed areas to fishing in January 2018 and February 2021 because of hard freezes.
Not many fish were killed in 2018, but more than 3.8 million died in 2021, according to the department. The 2021 freeze killed fish of 61 species, 91 percent among non-recreational, but still ecologically important fish, and 9 percent among game fish, according to the department.
During the 1980s, numerous freezes killed more than 32 million fish — 14.4 million in Dec. 1983, 11.3 million in Feb. 1989 and 6.2 million in Dec. 1989, according to the department.
Anglers and coastal residents can report freeze-related fish kills or large numbers of sluggish or cold-stunned fish or sea turtles by contacting the department's Law Enforcement Communications office at 281-842-8100 or 512-389-4848.
Also available is a web-based/phone application iNaturalist to report local effects of recent winter weather on the coast, the department said.
