Paul Huerta uses a pole saw to remove a large fallen tree limb from his neighbor’s yard on 13th Avenue in Texas City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a cold front accompanied by a line of strong storms blew through Galveston County.
An employee carries chairs into Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory on The Strand in Galveston as heavy rain hits the island Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Several downtown stores closed early because of the severe weather.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Chris Kosko walks past a fallen tree limb in his yard on 13th Avenue in Texas City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a cold front accompanied by a line of strong storms blew through Galveston County.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A pedestrian wades barefoot across 22nd and Market streets in Galveston on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as a line of severe thunderstorms race through the region.
Thousands across Galveston County were left without power Tuesday evening when a heavy storm rolled through, downing trees and flooding some areas.
More than 1,100 CenterPoint Energy Customers and more than 900 Texas-New Mexico Power Co. customers lost electricity service during the worst part of the storm Tuesday afternoon.
Power to most areas was scheduled to be restored by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
La Marque had the most power outages Tuesday afternoon, with just less than 300, according to the Texas-New Mexico’s outage map.
Galveston and Jamaica Beach both had 250 outages, with 200 more in Bacliff and 150 in San Leon, according to CenterPoint’s outage tracker.
Heavy winds caused trees and powerlines to fall throughout the county, leading to some outages.
Galveston County school districts canceled extracurricular activities Tuesday because of the severe weather.
Dickinson, Hitchcock, Texas City and Santa Fe school districts canceled all extracurricular and after-school activities Tuesday because of the weather.
Friendswood moved its basketball game to Wednesday.
The fast-moving storm, along with high tides, caused localized street flooding in Galveston, forcing many along The Strand to close up shop for the day.
There were no reports of tornadoes touching down in the county.
Ahead of Tuesday’s severe storm threats across southeast Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state of emergency responses.
Winds were projected to reach speeds from 50 mph to 60 mph during the storm,” Tim Cady, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said earlier in the day.
Galveston County expected to see about 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain, with isolated areas seeing as much as 4 inches.
The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory, warning of seas from 5 feet to 8 feet and rough waters. A hazardous beach condition warning also was issued, warning of rip currents, elevated surge and high water along beaches and minor coastal flooding.
The weather service was forecasting a relatively clear, dry day Wednesday.
Neither Texas-New Mexico Power or CenterPoint Energy responded to requests for comment.
