Electricity, natural or not, might have caused hotel fire, officials say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Apr 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire damage marks the top floor of the Red Roof PLUS hotel on Avenue U in Galveston on Friday, April 21, 2023. STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONThe Galveston Fire Department was called at 3:30 a.m. Friday to a hotel fire during a storm, Chief Charles Olsen said.The fire happened at the Red Roof Inn, 3924 Ave. U, Olsen said.“We were battling the elements while putting out the fire,” Olsen said.There were no injuries or death, Olsen said.Olsen could not say how many people were escorted out because the rain and wind were so heavy.A part of the third floor collapsed into the second floor, he said.The fire was under control about 5:20 a.m., Olsen said.There is no definite cause of the fire, but it could have been lightning or a faulty transformer nearby, he said.There were issues with the transformer an hour before the fire, Olsen said.More information about the fire will be available Monday, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com 