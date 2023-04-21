Early voting locations, dates and times Apr 21, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24 through April 28• 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2• Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St. first floor concession area, Galveston• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston• Galveston Courthouse, 722 Moody St., Galveston• Seaside Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Galveston• Pump House, 715 30th Street, Galveston• Galveston ISD Administration Building, 3904 Ave. T, Galveston• Mud 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, second floor, Bayou Vista• Hitchcock City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6, Hitchcock• La Marque Community Room, 1109 Bayou Road, La Marque• Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City• Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., Texas City• College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road, Tech Voc. Bldg., Room 1344, Texas City
• Santa Fe Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, Meeting Room 2, Dickinson
• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• Clear Lake Shores Clubhouse, 931 Cedar Road, Clear Lake Shores
• Education Support Center, 2425 E. Main St., League City
• College of Mainland League City, 1411 W. Main St., Room 103, League City
• First Baptist Church FW Club 56 Room, 202 Heritage, Friendswood

Find your sample ballot at Galveston Votes.

Source: Galveston County Elections Division Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading! 