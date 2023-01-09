GALVESTON
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded the University of Texas Medical Branch a grant of almost $25 million to develop antiviral vaccines to respond quickly to bioterrorism and better protect military personnel.
The medical branch will collaborate with Moderna to design, manufacture and test prototype mMRNA vaccines against pathogens such as the Ebola, Marburg and Lassa viruses, medical branch spokeswoman Dizhi Marlow said.
Dr. Alexander Bukreyev, a researcher at the medical branch, is leading the project with Dr. Thomas Gesibert and Dr. Richard Rupp to conduct preclinical evaluation, non-clinical testing and human clinical trials for the vaccine candidates developed by Moderna in collaboration with the medical branch, Marlow said.
There are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mRNA vaccines for Marburg, or Lassa viruses, and only a single vaccine approved for the prevention of Ebola, Marlow said.
“The highly pathogenic filoviruses Ebola-Sudan, and Marburg cause sporadic outbreaks of severe human diseases, mostly in Central and West sub-Saharan Africa,” Marlow said.
“The disease syndrome caused by these viruses are characterized by fever, malaise, myalgia, hemorrhage and death, with case fatality rates ranging between 25 percent and 90 percent.”
Filoviruses are a type of virus that can cause severe hemorrhagic fever in people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The arenavirus Lassa, also endemic in parts of West Africa, can progress to hemorrhage, vomiting, intense pain, and respiratory distress in up to 20 percent of cases, ultimately leading to death,” Marlow said. “The high mortality rate and the potential use of these viruses as an agent of bioterrorism remains a risk that necessitates an urgent development of a vaccine.”
Arenavirus is a type of virus usually spread by rodent urine or feces, according to the CDC.
The development of the prototype vaccines will shorten the timelines for emergency responses to biological threat outbreaks and also help to minimize the impact of the threats to military personnel, Marlow said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
