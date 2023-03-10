The Daily News is partnering with a highly regarded travel organization to help local residents and readers to get their traveling shoes on.
“We are excited to partner with one of the top-rated global travel organizations, Premier World Discovery,” Daily News publisher Leonard Woolsey said.
“We are extremely selective of the organizations we partner with and are confident this will be an exciting and quality experience for those who join us on the adventures.”
Trip choices include a romantic French river cruise through the Burgundy and Provence regions, a spectacular train ride through the Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park, a cool summertime visit to Coastal Maine lighthouses and even picturesque Venice, Italy, and the Italian Lakes. Trips range from seven to 11 days.
Each trip will depart from nearby Houston airports, include a dedicated travel team throughout, and representatives from The Daily News.
According to Premier World Travel, the near proximity to the two international airports helps reduce the travel costs when compared to other communities.
“If we’re going to offer this service to our community, you better believe we will be participating in each tour to ensure our friends are taken care of properly,” Woolsey said.
The Daily News is hosting an informational open house 10 a.m. March 14 at historical Ashton Villa in Galveston, 2328 Broadway in Galveston.
“Traveling is in Galveston County residents’ DNA,” Woolsey said. “I can’t wait for all of us to lace up our traveling shoes.”
Reservations to attend are recommended because of limited seating at the historic home.
Readers and subscribers can call The Daily News for more information at 409-683-5200 or email to jawannadunn@galvnews.com.
