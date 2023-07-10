Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey, center right, and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Robinson, right, presented a $5,000 check to Galveston College President W. Myles Shelton and Director of Development Kelly Kennedy onJune 28.
The Daily News and the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Galveston College’s Building Tomorrow capital campaign.
The gift will support the college’s new Health Sciences Education Center, which broke ground in June 2022.
Construction on the new three-story academic building is underway on the college’s main campus at the corner of Avenue Q and 39th Street and is projected to be complete in the fall.
“We are thankful for the donation by the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which will go toward the new 64,000-square-foot Health Sciences Education Center,” Myles Shelton, college president, said.
“The new Health Sciences Education Center will house Galveston College’s Allied Health and Nursing programs, including the new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which graduated its first cohort in May.
The new building will benefit students’ learning experience, and the community will see positive results as highly trained health-care graduates enter the local and regional workforce.”
Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News and president of Southern Newspapers Inc., said the growing need for professional development in health care led to his decision to direct the funds to Galveston College’s Health Sciences Education Center.
“On behalf of The Daily News and the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, I am always proud to invest in education,” Woolsey said. “This new facility and programing will not only help serve a growing market need, but also provide an important stepping stone for new careers.”
The Daily News donates annually to local non-profits. Past recipients include the Salvation Army, the Nia Cultural Center and Anchor Point. The foundation itself has donated more than $1.3 million to Southern Newspaper communities across Texas.
