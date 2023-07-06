From the left, Yvonne Mascorro, circulation and audience director for The Daily News; Liz Turner, executive director and founder of SMART Family Literacy; and Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News and president of Southern Newspapers Inc., show off reading material. The Daily News this week donated $5,000 to the nonprofit's efforts to promote literacy in Galveston County.
The Daily News this week donated $5,000 to SMART Family Literacy to help the organization's efforts to encourage literacy across Galveston County.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose local nonprofits to receive money each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history.
Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents' legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Literacy is the foundation for success in life,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News and president of Southern Newspapers. “And SMART Family Literacy puts tens of thousands of books right into the hands of children across Galveston County.”
In 2022, SMART Family Literacy provided 32,846 books to children in Galveston County and trained 748 educators in techniques to encourage reading.
“Books cost money,” Woolsey said. “But donations like this directly put books into the hands of a child — a literal investment in our youth and their future.”
The Daily News and Walls Foundation make annual donations to nonprofits in Galveston County totaling more than a $100,000 over the course of the efforts.
“Walls Foundation gifts allow our paper to make a significant impact on nonprofits that make our area better and help local volunteers to carry out their mission,” Woolsey said.
SMART Family Literacy also is a partner with The Daily News’ annual Press Run events in Galveston and Texas City, road races bringing runners, families and organizations together to raise awareness and money for literacy programs and efforts.
The Press Run fundraising also helps provide free newspapers to teachers, along with additional literacy tools.
“I am thrilled for The Daily News to make such a meaningful contribution to our ongoing efforts to encourage reading and literacy efforts across the county,” said Liz Turner, executive director and founder of SMART Family Literacy.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation's board of trustees votes on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Daily News include the Salvation Army, Nia Cultural Center and Anchor Point.
Organizations that received Walls Foundation grants for 2023 provide meals, crisis funding, housing assistance, literacy services, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, arts and science enrichment, health care to the underinsured and drug rehabilitation support, among other essential services.
Over the past 13 years, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston County, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
“I’m proud to be part of a company that places priority on giving back to its communities,” Woolsey said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including employing local people, practicing accountability and community-building journalism, helping our local businesses reach customers and so much more.”
