Daily News support literacy

From the left, Yvonne Mascorro, circulation and audience director for The Daily News; Liz Turner, executive director and founder of SMART Family Literacy; and Leonard Woolsey, publisher of The Daily News and president of Southern Newspapers Inc., show off reading material. The Daily News this week donated $5,000 to the nonprofit's efforts to promote literacy in Galveston County. 

The Daily News this week donated $5,000 to SMART Family Literacy to help the organization's efforts to encourage literacy across Galveston County.

The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose local nonprofits to receive money each year.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription