Daily News and Galveston Unscripted partner on video history project From Staff Reports Jul 14, 2023 J.R. Shaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONThe Daily News and Galveston Unscripted are working together to share stories behind the stories of island history.Galveston Unscripted is an award-winning podcast and self-guided audio tour that unveils the bold history of Galveston Island, Shaw said.Unscripted focuses on video, audio and social media to provide an engaging and interactive experience for all, he said.“We are thrilled to work with Shaw on this project,” said Leonard Woolsey, publisher and president of The Daily News.“His efforts to bring awareness to the deep history embedded in our community are important.“And as The Daily News is the oldest newspaper in Texas, we felt this is an appropriate opportunity to partner.”Beginning Tuesday, The Daily News will sponsor weekly episodes and work to share them with a broader audience.“There is no end to the number of interesting stories to tell in Galveston,” Shaw said. “I will literally never run out.”A self-proclaimed history buff, Shaw is a graduate of Texas A&M University at Galveston. His interest in historical storytelling blossomed during the COVID-19 shutdown, he said.“I am a runner and got the word out if people wanted to join me, I could describe Galveston history as we ran,” he said.“Before long, Galveston Running Tours was founded, and more and more people began showing up — and somehow it took off.”Shaw began experimenting and learning video and audio production and soon began a video podcast.Galveston Unscripted is broadcast on YouTube and other social media platforms.The Daily News will provide links via its digital site, GalvNews.com. 