Alvin police chase ends in Galveston

Galveston Police Sgt. Jovan Harris holds a puppy that was in a vehicle that crashed at 59th Street and Broadway in Galveston on Monday after leading law enforcement on a chase from Alvin through Galveston County.

 JOSÉ MENDIOLA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

A puppy first responders took from an SUV involved in a high-speed crash Monday afternoon might be put up for adoption as early as next week — if the owners don’t claim him after getting out of jail, officials said.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription