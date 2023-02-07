GALVESTON
A puppy first responders took from an SUV involved in a high-speed crash Monday afternoon might be put up for adoption as early as next week — if the owners don’t claim him after getting out of jail, officials said.
Responders found the hound-mix puppy, which is 2 or so months old, in a white Cadillac Escalade that led officers from various communities on a 30-mile chase at speeds of more than 110 mph before crashing through a telephone pole, authorities said.
The chase started in Alvin and ended with the crash and arrests about 1 p.m. near 59th Street and Broadway, authorities said.
The driver was accompanied by a woman passenger and the puppy, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. The passenger was found almost completely stuffed under the dashboard. The puppy was in good condition.
The passenger was sought on a felony warrant from Harris County and the driver was believed to be sought on multiple warrants, but authorities weren't certain about the associated charges, Trochesset said.
Alvin police had taken the case over and local law officers were unsure Tuesday about what the pair had been charged with, he said.
The puppy was in the custody of the Galveston Island Humane Society, Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO, said Tuesday.
It was in good health, Henderson said.
The shelter doesn't have the capacity to hold a dog for long, Henderson said.
If the owners don't return looking for him, the shelter will begin processing the puppy for adoption Monday, he said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
