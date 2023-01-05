The Sealy & Smith Foundation has named Bill Sealy to its seven-member board of directors.
Sealy is the third from his side of the Sealy family to serve on the foundation’s board. He fills the vacancy left by his father, George Sealy III, who died in July after serving more than 41 years.
Sealy is a 1988 graduate of the University of Houston, with a degree in Petroleum Land Management.
Sealy is the founder of Sealy Advisors, a real estate and business consulting firm based in Austin.
He has experience as a executive within and consulting for Fortune 500 companies in the real estate, energy, wind, telecom and health care industries, according to the foundation.
Sealy has served on the boards of Texas Reach Out Ministries and Young Life, both in the Austin area.
“I’m honored to be appointed to the foundation board and look forward to serving to fulfill the foundation’s purpose,” Sealy said.
Established in 1922 in Galveston, The Sealy & Smith Foundation has contributed more than $1 billion to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to help further its mission of patient care on the island.
John Kelso, president of the foundation, said the board is pleased to welcome Sealy.
“Bill continues the long-standing Sealy family commitment to UTMB, the Foundation, and the Galveston community. We look forward to Bill being a valuable member of the board as the foundation continues in its second century of supporting medical care to the citizens of Galveston,” Kelso said.
Sealy and his wife, Susan, reside in Austin with their children, Kendall, William and John.
