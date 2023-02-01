Attorney Tony Buzbee called Wednesday for the city of Galveston to formally apologize to an island family whose home SWAT officers wrecked Jan. 22, to pay for damage and the family’s medical expenses and gave city leaders a Friday deadline to do so.
Buzbee, a well-known attorney once based in Friendswood, and island attorney Mark Metzger III, who are representing two families caught up in the raid, spoke at a news conference in Houston.
The attorneys asserted again that police knew a 17-year-old murder suspect had left a house on Avenue O before the SWAT team launched a destructive raid there and said officers had used unnecessary force.
“They rolled up in a tactical vehicle and they wanted to use their toys,” Buzbee said.
He and Metzger are representing the families of Erika Rios, whose house was raided, and Cameron Vargas, 17, who was briefly charged with murder based on the false statement of what police had thought was an eyewitness to the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn.
Rios, her teenage children and teenage family friend were asleep about 2 a.m. Jan. 22 when the children awoke to the megaphone-amplified sound of Galveston Police Department’s SWAT unit announcing its arrival, Rios said last week.
Officers in a search for Vargas shattered windows, bashed in a door, fired 15 devices through the windows, ruined wiring in the attic, which left the house without heat, and ripped video cameras from the walls, Rios said.
Officers yanked Rios from her couch and dragged her out of the house, she said. Her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and the daughter’s 16-year-old friend were forced from the house barefoot over shards of shattered window glass, Rios said. The children required medical attention and were traumatized, Rios said.
Vargas, who’s a friend of Rios’ son, had been in the house until about midnight, but had left, Rios has said. The boy had walked out the front door and to his own home nearby, his father, Michael Vargas, previously told The Daily News.
“If this can happen to them, it can happen to anyone,” Buzbee said, calling on city leaders to not “hide behind” lawyers and the risk managers.
The families deserved a formal apology and compensation, Buzbee said. He put no number on the amount of compensation.
He said the city had until Friday to act.
Rios, who also spoke at the news conference, described herself as a law-abiding citizen who had taught her children to respect the police and call them if they needed help.
Their faith in that protection had been shaken by the raid, however, she said.
Vargas’ mother, Terry Borrell, said her son didn’t “run the streets” and also was owed an apology.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
