Attorneys Wednesday called for the city of Galveston to formally apologize to an island family whose home SWAT officers wrecked Jan. 22, to pay for the damage, the family’s medical expenses and to provide an unspecified amount of compensation.
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who once was based in Friendswood, and island attorney Mark Metzger III, are representing two families caught up in a police raid they said was “faulty from the start” and left innocent people traumatized, fearful, stigmatized and separated.
“I love Galveston Island,” Metzger said. “I live there and work as a criminal defense attorney there. I know who is a criminal and who is not, and this family are not criminals.”
The two gave city leaders until Friday to act or face litigation.
Galveston Police Department had launched an internal investigation into the raid and steps leading to it and Police Chief Doug Balli is on paid administrative leave while civilian leaders investigate his communication with them after the fact.
“So, Galveston, we are calling on you,” Buzbee said. “We will wait until Friday and we expect somebody from your office to get this problem fixed. We will wait, but we won’t wait too long.”
The city Wednesday afternoon issued a statement that it had asked the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department to conduct an independent investigation to determine whether there was any deviation from the law, policies, procedures or warrants by Galveston police.
"Chief Balli and the Galveston Police Department insist the incident involving the deployment and actions of the SWAT team at the house in the 5300 block of Avenue O were done in compliance with applicable laws, department policies and procedures and with a valid warrant, according the statement.
"Until that investigation has been completed and a report has been reviewed by the city, any comment would be premature. The city has initiated a claim with its insurance carrier and the city’s risk manager will be contacting the attorney representing the property owner to assist them in assessing their claim."
Buzbee and Metzger are representing the families of Erika Rios, whose house was raided, and Cameron Vargas, 17, who was briefly charged with murder based on the false statement of what police had thought was an eyewitness to the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn.
The attorneys asserted again Wednesday that police knew Vargas had left the house on Avenue O before the SWAT team launched a destructive raid there and said officers had used unnecessary force.
“They rolled up in a tactical vehicle and they wanted to use their toys,” Buzbee said.
“If this can happen to them, it can happen to anyone,” Buzbee he said.
Rios, her teenage children and teenage family friend were asleep about 2 a.m. Jan. 22 when the children awoke to the megaphone-amplified sound of Galveston Police Department’s SWAT unit announcing its arrival, Rios said last week.
Officers in a search for Vargas shattered windows, bashed in a door, fired 15 wooden disks through the windows, ruined wiring in the attic, which left the house without heat, and ripped video cameras from the walls, Rios said.
Officers yanked Rios from her couch and dragged her out of the house, she said. Her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and the daughter’s 16-year-old friend were forced from the house barefoot over shards of shattered window glass, Rios said. The children required medical attention and were traumatized, Rios said.
Vargas, who’s a friend of Rios’ son, had been in the house until about midnight, but had left, Rios has said. The boy had walked out the front door and to his own home nearby, his father, Michael Vargas, previously told The Daily News.
Metzger referred to, but didn’t name a police detective involved in the investigation and raid and stated the officer knew the families well.
“This detective saw Vargas go in the house and knew he left and still conducted the raid,” Metzger said.
“They had to have eyes on the house. This detective knows him and knows his family outside of law enforcement. He could have easily called his father or mother and knew Cameron could not drive.
“This was all faulty from the start and we want to make sure this does not happen again. We are asking for the OPS report and the threat assessment, which allowed the warrants to be issued.”
Rios, who also spoke at the news conference, described herself as a law-abiding citizen who had taught her children to respect the police and call them if they needed help.
Their faith in that protection had been shaken by the raid, however, she said.
“I am terrified of being there and I’m terrified of leaving my home,” Rios said. “My daughter does not want to be in the home and has been staying with her father. Right now, it is not home.”
Vargas’ mother, Terry Borrell, said her son didn’t “run the streets” and also was owed an apology.
The spectacle of the early morning raid had stigmatized the families and the neighborhood, Metzger argues.
“This is an old neighborhood and when you park a squad vehicle in the yard and have this raid, that stigma lingers,” Metzger said.
“They have to live with assumptions that their home may be some type of drug house. They have to live with that stereotype.
Vargas also had been stigmatized, Buzbee said.
“It’s not just the stigma the family faces, it’s the stigma this young man (Vargas) at 17 faces now,” Buzbee said. “He will always be named in the paper. He will always be publicly found and had nothing whatsoever to do with it.”
Metzger also asserted city leaders were wrongly attempting to blame Balli for the raid.
“Galveston police Chief Doug Balli is an honorable man and I have nothing but respect for him.
“I am a bit upset about how the city is vilifying Balli,” Metzger said. “He’s a great chief, police officer and honorable man.”
It will be essential to have a by-the-book explanation of SWAT tactics, policy and performance. I want to see the policy that says tearing a house apart when a suspect could have been apprehended away from an innocent family is SOP.
I want to see the justification for taking one witness statement as gospel on a murder rap, with what appears to be no attempt to find corroborating or exculpatory reports.
I'd like to know what is the policy that drags the unnamed in a warrant into a pitched battle--yes, they were not charged with anything and the warrant (if indeed it was filed by the time of the raid) would specify a location and a person. That in no way gives the police a blank check to act like the Gestapo with people who may be only tangentially involved.
What I have read so far from official sources emphasizes the safety of the officers and following orders. I have seen little to nothing that indicates regret at this incidence of an armed troupe invading the home of people they weren't looking for. We are all for officer safety. I just would like that to mean within the context of not terrorizing folks who do have constitutional rights. That seems to get lost with the City's failed attempts at providing a reasonable justification for what went on there.
