HOUSTON

Attorneys Wednesday called for the city of Galveston to formally apologize to an island family whose home SWAT officers wrecked Jan. 22, to pay for the damage, the family’s medical expenses and to provide an unspecified amount of compensation.

Trace Harris: 409-683-5247

Downtowner Revisited
Wayne Holt

It will be essential to have a by-the-book explanation of SWAT tactics, policy and performance. I want to see the policy that says tearing a house apart when a suspect could have been apprehended away from an innocent family is SOP.

I want to see the justification for taking one witness statement as gospel on a murder rap, with what appears to be no attempt to find corroborating or exculpatory reports.

I'd like to know what is the policy that drags the unnamed in a warrant into a pitched battle--yes, they were not charged with anything and the warrant (if indeed it was filed by the time of the raid) would specify a location and a person. That in no way gives the police a blank check to act like the Gestapo with people who may be only tangentially involved.

What I have read so far from official sources emphasizes the safety of the officers and following orders. I have seen little to nothing that indicates regret at this incidence of an armed troupe invading the home of people they weren't looking for. We are all for officer safety. I just would like that to mean within the context of not terrorizing folks who do have constitutional rights. That seems to get lost with the City's failed attempts at providing a reasonable justification for what went on there.

