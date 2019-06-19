BACLIFF
A man who was the subject of a sheriff's office search Tuesday apparently had walked barefoot to Houston, officials said Wednesday.
Matthew Zavardino, 54, of Bacliff, who experiences confusion because of a previous head injury, was found Wednesday outside a Houston Police Department building, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
He had apparently walked barefoot into the city, a distance of about 40 miles, officials said.
Zavardino was dehydrated but otherwise unhurt, officials said. He was reunited with his family and taken to a Houston hospital as a precaution, officials said.
Zavardino was reported missing from his home Monday, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office had asked for the public's help in finding him on Tuesday evening.
— John Wayne Ferguson
