GALVESTON
People and groups with opinions about the plan for a storm-surge protection system in the Galveston area have another month to share them with state and federal agencies.
The Texas General Land Office and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday they would extend the public comment period for the Coastal Texas Study until Jan. 13.
The comment period was scheduled to end on Dec. 14, but it was extended after environmental groups mounted a campaign for time to study the study.
The comment period was too short, and too many people would be distracted by the presidential election and the winter holidays to provide enough feedback on the massive project, the groups said.
The Coastal Texas Study proposes a series of storm-surge protection measures around the Galveston County area. The project is estimated to cost about $26 billion. Most of that cost, about $17 billion, would be to build sea gates between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. The gates would close off the mouth of the bay when a hurricane approaches.
The plan also proposes a ring levee around much of Galveston Island, an expansion of beaches and dune systems on Bolivar Peninsula and the West End of Galveston and flood gates at the mouths of Clear Creek and Dickinson Bayou.
The comment period is one of the last steps planned before the corps finalizes its reports and sends the study to Congress, which could then vote to fund the project and begin construction.
Even if Congress approves funding for the project, it would take up to 15 years to complete, according to the corps’ timeline. In light of that, some groups have called for a greater focus on smaller projects that could provide flood protection more quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.