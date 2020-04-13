GALVESTON
With restaurants restricted and people practicing social distancing in light of the spread of coronavirus, demand for seafood has dropped, leaving local fishermen struggling to sell the catch at what would normally be the start of a busy season.
The downturn is further emphasized by the fact that commercial fishermen were already facing several industry-wide challenges, such as an aging workforce and rising costs to do business.
For Katie’s Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road in Galveston, sales have dropped to about of quarter of the weekly normal, Manager Nick Gutierrez said.
Normally, the seafood house sells 40,000 pounds of snapper weekly but is now hoping to sell about 10,000 pounds a week, Gutierrez said.
“I got stuck with a bunch of fish and no one was buying it,” Gutierrez said.
Sales at restaurants have plummeted and sales to wholesalers, many of which sell at least in part to restaurants, have also dropped, Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez even asked some fishermen not to fish for a few weeks as he tried to sell off the catch he had stored up, he said.
For shrimpers, this is supposed to be the start of the busy season, said Tom Hults, president of Seabrook Seafood Inc., 1419 Lawrence Road in Kemah.
Seabrook Seafood buys shrimp off the boats and then sells it to restaurants, grocery stores and wholesalers.
“The way that it is right now, with most of the restaurants being either closed or their business being extremely curtailed, our orders are way off,” Hults said.
Most people eat shrimp at restaurants, rather than buying it from grocery stores, he said.
Unfortunately, this is another hardship in several years of challenges for fishermen and shrimpers, Hults said.
The local market for years has been flooded with cheap foreign imports that depressed prices, he said. And many shrimpers and fishermen are aging without younger replacements taking their place, he said.
The prices are a down a lot, said Derrick Greene.
Greene owns In the Zone Fishing Charters, based in Galveston, but Friday went on a commercial fishing trip to make some extra cash and to get out of the house.
His charter company has been shut down since March 24, when the city ordered fishing charters closed in an effort to dissuade tourists from coming to the island and promote social distancing.
But Greene isn’t making much fishing for the markets, he said.
“Markets are dying,” Greene said. “Right now, I think they’re selling grouper for $15 a pound. Normally, it’s $21 a pound.”
And for deck hands on fishing vessels, who typically operate with cash transactions and don’t always have employment paperwork, claiming unemployment benefits will be a challenge, Greene said.
Even though his business isn’t running, he still has between $8,000 and $9,000 a week in bills on his charter company between slip fees, maintenance and other costs, he said.
“Some of us are just going to drown,” Greene said.
Even after restaurants reopen, prices are going to be depressed as increased supply of seafood floods the market, Gutierrez said.
“Because we’re not catching it and selling it, it’s going to create a surplus for the rest of the year,” Gutierrez said.
