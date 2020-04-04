A woman in the 81-90 age range has died as a result of complications of COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions and died Saturday, officials said.
No other details about the county's first fatality related to COVID-19 have been released, including where she lived or whether she was hospitalized.
As of Saturday, 222 people in Galveston County have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Eighty-two of those positive cases were discovered late this week in a Texas City nursing home, The Resort at Texas City. All employees and residents were tested on Thursday and 70 tests came back positive.
Thirteen positive tests from the same facility had been reported earlier in the week, according to health district officials. One additional employee or resident of the facility tested positive but lives in Harris County and was not counted among the county's statistics.
“We are saddened to report this news and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family during this very difficult time,” Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.