GALVESTON
A federal judge Tuesday threw out an exemption in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide order that had allowed unmasked people to vote.
U.S. District Court Judge Jason Pulliam ruled the exemption, which was included in Abbott's July 2 order requiring people to wear face masks inside commercial buildings and public spaces as a means of reducing the spread of COVID-19, was discriminatory against Black and Latino voters.
Abbott's office already has appealed the ruling to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Pulliam's ruling comes nearly two weeks after Texas began in-person voting, and after more than 7.8 million people already had cast ballots.
Abbott's mask order threatened a fine of $250 for people who fail to cover their noses and mouths, but included exemptions for certain people. You don't have to wear a mask if you're younger than 10 years old or are eating at a restaurant, for instance.
One of the exemptions was for people who are "voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election."
In his ruling Tuesday, Pulliam suspended that exemption and called it a violation of the Voting Rights Act and discriminated against Black and Latino voters.
People in those groups are more susceptible to serious symptoms if they're infected with the virus, Pulliam said. An order that possibly allows infected people to spread the virus more easily is therefore a disincentive to those voters, who are a protected class under the Voting Rights Act.
"The discriminatory burden that deters Black and Latino voters is at least in part caused by social conditions of the environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, these minority groups experience greater risk of contraction and severity of the disease and this discriminatory effect can be eliminated, or at least mitigated, if all people wear masks at polling sites," Pulliam said.
"As a result, of this discriminatory effect, these minority groups have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to participate in the political process and to elect representatives of their choice."
Pulliam was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. President Donald Trump appointed Pulliam to the San Antonio Court in 2019.
Pulliam's ruling was in response to a lawsuit civil rights groups including the Texas NAACP filed in July against Abbott and other state officials. The lawsuit sought to to expand early voting times and polling places. Pulliam dismissed most of the lawsuit in September, but earlier this month the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered him to review some issues again.
The ruling seemingly invalidates an executive order Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued two weeks ago, which threatened to fine election workers who attempted to force people to wear masks at polls.
Henry issued his order after a poll worker attempted to make him and his wife wear a mask when they entered a polling place in League City.
Henry's executive order was meant to reinforce the exemptions in Abbott's order. No one appears to have been fined under Henry's order.
The Galveston County Health District and other public health agencies continue to recommend that people wear masks in public, particularly in places where social distancing isn't possible.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(1) comment
[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.