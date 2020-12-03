GALVESTON
The two major cruise companies operating from the Port of Galveston will not restart cruises until at least March.
Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday it had canceled all cruises nationwide through Feb. 28.
The announcement was an expansion of the cancellations the company made last month, when it halted most of its cruises but left open the possibility of resuming operations at ports in Florida and Galveston.
Royal Caribbean Cruises announced Wednesday it had canceled all cruises in January and February.
The announcements mean the Port of Galveston will likely go a full year without a paid cruise leaving the port because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No cruises have left the port since the middle of March because of a combination of federal health orders banning cruises and voluntary cancellations by cruise companies.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October issued guidelines cruise companies must follow to resume sailing from U.S. ports.
The guidelines require companies to conduct test cruises with volunteers to prove their virus-safety measures work and to provide detailed COVID safety plans to local ports and health authorities before they return to business.
No test cruises have been conducted so far. The Port of Galveston hadn’t received any COVID safety plans from the cruise companies as of Thursday, officials said.
Port officials said they expect cruises in Galveston to resume only after cruises restart in Florida.
Cruise cancellations have dealt a major blow to the port’s finances and to businesses and local workers who depend on cruises. Just 69 of a planned 316 cruises left the port in 2020 before operations were shut down.
