In a world fending off exposure to the COVID-19 virus, often-overlooked parts of the workforce have taken on new significance.
School system food service workers, for example, have been feeding children in cafeterias forever while remaining largely out of sight to parents. And what about delivery workers who drop off everything from mail-order packages to pizzas on the front porch?
These workers and others, such as grocery store checkers and shelf stockers, have moved frontline and center in the battle against COVID-19 as the majority of residents shelter at home, dependent upon others to risk being out in the world to help meet basic needs.
In some ways, they are the best prepared among the general population to do the job and do it safely.
“Our industry has always had a very heightened awareness of infectious disease and the transmission of diseases,” said Johnny Smecca, a principal in Galveston Restaurant Group, which owns Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant in Galveston and Papa’s Pizza, also on Seawall Boulevard.
Health department mandates have prepared restaurant workers and pizza delivery drivers to do their jobs in a way that meets state sanitation standards, and that awareness is only heightened in the current crisis, Smecca said.
“I really want people to know that we honor these standards, and that we’re taking steps even further now,” Smecca said. “I would say that, if anything, my drivers know now that all the things we’ve impressed upon them, about hand-washing and sanitizing, about handling food, are really important and they appreciate it more than before.”
Customers at home, too, appear to be more appreciative. Doing payroll on Friday, Smecca noticed an increase in the level of gratuity the average driver has been receiving since Mario’s and other restaurants went to take-out and delivery only, he said.
Hosana Medbery has been a food service worker at the Texas City Independent School District for 10 years and is one of about 40 percent of the regular staff still working to feed the district’s children each week.
“We’re trying to bring in people with no children at home, and as a precaution, we bring in people we know, who are more adjusted to the workflow,” she said.
Overseeing preparation and packaging of some 25,000 to 30,000 meals a week, Medbery is finding great personal satisfaction in the task, she said.
“I feel extremely happy that we are able to do this because so many people are unemployed," she said. "The district is still paying us."
Making contact each day with so many others goes against the grain of self-isolating to prevent spread of the virus, but feeding the community is an essential service, Medbery said.
“It’s a risky thing to do, and I’m not going to say my staff is not worried about contracting the virus, but mostly they’re worried about the kids getting the food they need.”
Jennifer Douglas, director of Child Nutrition Services at Galveston Independent School District, agreed the job is risky but more than worth the risk that about a third of the district's regular food worker staff continue to take.
“I think of my staff as superheroes every day,” Douglas said. “On Monday mornings, when school is in session, they note the ones that come in and haven’t eaten over the weekend. Now, it’s like extended Monday morning all week.”
Food service staffs at the school districts have always worn gloves and now wear masks when preparing food, Douglas said.
“Handing out the food properly was new to us, a procedure we had to put in place,” she said. “We’re prepared to do this as long as it takes to make sure our community’s needs are met.”
