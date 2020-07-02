TEXAS CITY
City officials have no plans to close the Texas City Dike, despite Galveston and county officials late Wednesday moving to close their beaches for the long Independence Day weekend.
“We’re not quite the same as the Galveston beaches,” Mayor Matt Doyle said. “We haven’t really had problems with people congregating. At this point, it would cause more mayhem to close them than to keep them open.”
Galveston County and the city of Galveston Wednesday announced most beaches will close against a background of rising coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
The orders were meant to dissuade visitors who have been crowding island and Bolivar Peninsula beaches this summer.
