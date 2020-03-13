The good news is, for all the temporary runs on everything from toilet paper to meat and other groceries, local retail companies are working overtime to keep their shelves stocked during the global coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
But the bad news is that the public panic and associated hoarding doesn’t look likely to end anytime soon, a leading psychologist said. And because of their experiences with hurricanes, coastal residents know how to stock up for emergencies. But unlike during hurricanes, the rest of the nation is competing for the same products, making it more difficult for stores to quickly get their hands on items in high demand.
Health district officials announced the county’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, Friday morning, as residents scurried to and from grocery stores and waited in long lines outside the H-E-B along FM 646 in League City, and business owners tried to keep order and keep up with demand.
CERTAIN UNCERTAINTY
“Clearly, America and the world are under a barrage of challenges, concerns and uncertainties,” said Frank Farley, a psychology professor at Temple University in Philadelphia and former president of the American Psychological Association.
“At the heart of it all is that one word, uncertainty.”
That is, when people experience all the uncertainty about their health — both biological and financial — around the pandemic, they want to control something, which includes such things as purchasing groceries and supplies, Farley said.
“I think this will be a feature for as long as this goes on,” he said. “People, if they drop the habit briefly, will suddenly find they might run out of toilet paper and so they’ll rush to the grocery store again. The behavior will be reinforced over and over again. We’ll see lots of hoarding going on.”
HORDES OF HOARDERS
Galveston County shoppers for days now have turned their attention to stockpiling different items during their trips to the grocery store. First it was water and toilet paper and, if recent days are any indication, they’ve now turned their attention toward meat and other foodstuffs.
At H-E-B in League City, for instance, store managers began limiting how many people could enter the store at once and listed limits on items, including bread, milk, eggs, water and toilet paper, among others.
Representatives for the Texas grocer didn’t directly respond to questions about the League City location, but in a written statement asked customers not to panic buy.
“H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves,” said Lisa Helfman, public affairs director for the Houston region. “Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves around the clock. We are encouraging preparedness, not stockpiling — please buy what you need and leave some for your neighborhood behind you.”
TAKING STOCK
Other area retailers are working hard to restock as they run out, said Ames Arlan, founder and president of Seabrook-based Arlan’s Market chain of grocery stores, which operate in Galveston and Santa Fe.
“We’re doing the best we can. I’ve got special trucks coming in tomorrow at our Waller location, and meat trucks coming in tomorrow and Sunday,” Arlan said on Friday.
“More grocery trucks will come to the Seabrook and Galveston stores on Sunday and Monday,” he said. “I’m doing the best I can to keep up with demand, but it’s hard to do because people are buying so many things.”
Arlan’s stores rely on a distributor that still can deliver many of the products, Arlan said. But the warehouses have been out of hand sanitizer for quite some time, he said.
“At this point, I don’t know when a lot of that will come back in,” Arlan said. “We’ve been through hurricane panic buys before, but this is a little different than those. We’re trying to refill while everyone else in the country is trying to as well.”
Representatives for the county’s other major retailers, such as Target and Kroger, did not respond to requests for comment by deadline.
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency at a press conference Friday, the same day that Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years, according to The Associated Press.
The virus has infected more than 137,000 people worldwide, according the AP. More than 5,000 have died. In the United States, cases have topped 1,600, while 41 people have died, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
NOT YET
Rumors flew Friday that some residents were so desperate for toilet paper and sanitizer that they had begun stealing it from restaurants and doctor’s offices. But several area business owners told The Daily News they hadn’t seen that just yet.
“I don’t think that’s a problem, to tell you the truth,” said Dennis Byrd, who owns The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., and DoubleTree by Hilton Galveston Beach, 1702 Seawall Blvd. “We are sanitizing everything every morning, but we haven’t encountered theft. And with toilet paper, the way it’s set in there, it’s kind of hard to steal it.”
Manish Maheshwari, who, with business partners, owns franchises Little Bella Mia and Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, at 2471 Interstate 45 in League City, hadn’t yet seen any theft, but told The Daily News he’d warned employees to be on the lookout.
“I did mention that today,” he said. “We need to be careful, because people are getting desperate about toilet paper right now. It’s sad, but true.”
