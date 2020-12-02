TEXAS CITY
A man was killed and a woman injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, police confirmed.
Witnesses told police the man, driving a Lexus, lost control of his vehicle while heading east in the 2600 block of FM 1764, hydroplaned and crossed into the westbound side of the road and was hit by a 2018 Hyundai, Capt. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department, said.
Officers arrived at 9:27 a.m. and found the driver of the Lexus, 41, unresponsive and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Bjerke said.
The woman, 25, driving the Hyundai also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bjerke said.
Officers closed the road for more than an hour while they investigated the crash, Bjerke said.
He declined to release the name of the man because officers hadn’t yet notified his family.
