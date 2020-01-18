GALVESTON
The Daily News and its staff won 15 awards, including First Place for General Excellence, during the Texas Press Association’s annual newspaper contest, the industry group announced Saturday.
“I am proud of The Daily News team bringing this statewide recognition to our community,” said Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc. and publisher of The Daily News. “The Daily News has a long tradition of upholding the banner of excellence in local and community journalism. This recognition from the Texas Press Association only adds to the long legacy for both our newspaper and the community.”
The newspaper’s writers, photographers, editors, designers and advertising staff members earned the following:
First Places
• General Excellence: Staff
• Routine Special Section: Laura Elder, Melissa Rivera and staff for Coast Monthly, September 2018.
• News Photos: Stuart Villanueva, Kelsey Walling
• Sports Photos: Kevin M. Cox, Stuart Villanueva
• Website: Kevin M. Cox and staff
• Advertising (design): David Bean, Dortheia Armstrong, Eric Satterly and Mike Rode
Second Places
• Community Service: Kathryn Eastburn, Jennifer Reynolds, Stuart Villanueva, Kelsey Walling, Seames O’Grady and Laura Elder for the special report “Low Lands, High Stakes”
• Page Design: Dave Mathews, Seames O’Grady
• News Writing: John Wayne Ferguson
• Feature Photos: Stuart Villanueva, Kelsey Walling, Kevin M. Cox
THIRD PLACES
• Blue Moon Special Section: Staff for “Harvey, One Year Later”
• Column Writing: Leonard Woolsey
FOURTH PLACES
• Editorial Writing: Michael A. Smith
• Sports Coverage: James LaCombe
The Daily News also won the Sweepstakes for Division 2, which is awarded based on the sum of points won in all other categories.
The work, which was published during both 2018 and 2019 for this year’s contest, was judged by journalist members of an out-of-state press association.
The Daily News competes in Division 2 of the competition, which includes all the state’s dailies, except the five major metropolitan newspapers.
The Texas Press Association is an industry group that promotes the welfare of Texas newspapers, encourages higher standards of journalism and plays an important role in protecting the public’s right to know as an advocate of First Amendment liberties.
The awards were announced Saturday near the close of the association’s annual convention, held this year at the Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center in Galveston.
