A former spokesman for the Dickinson Police Department was sworn in Tuesday as Nassau Bay’s new police chief, officials said.
Chief Tim Cromie replaces former Chief Kenneth Campbell, who retired in May, officials said.
Before being sworn in as Nassau Bay’s new chief, Cromie worked as the criminal investigation division sergeant for the Dickinson Police Department and has been in law enforcement since 1985, officials said.
