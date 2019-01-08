TEXAS CITY
The body of a young boy found Monday in a floodwater detention pond near Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes was that of Xavion Young, 7, who had been missing since Sunday, police officials confirmed Tuesday.
Three anglers found the body about 6 p.m. Monday, Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Volunteers and law enforcement officers had searched the pond, which is about 7 feet deep, earlier that day with sonar equipment and a dragnet, but debris had hindered their efforts, he said.
It wasn’t until the body began to float later in the afternoon that the fisherman discovered it, he said.
Drowning was determined to be the cause of death, Stanton said.
Foul play isn’t suspected and the death is believed to have been an accident, Stanton said. Child Protective Services officials was investigating the incident according to its standard procedure, he said.
The 1-acre detention pond, on the northeast side of Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes, 7555 Medical Center Drive, where Young and his mother, Reecey DeRouen, were at the time, is separated from the complex by a gate and is on apartment property.
Police are investigating whether the pond is in compliance with Texas City rules, Stanton said, noting that such ponds aren’t required to be fenced off.
“We have recovered video and we’re going through that,” he said, referring to security video taken by apartment complex managers. “This is just a tragic accident. We want to go back and take a look just to see how he got out.”
DeRouen told police that Young usually fed a goose bread through the gate that separated the pond and the apartment, but wasn’t allowed to go to the pond by himself.
Young went missing when DeRouen had left him by himself while she went to the restroom, police said.
A memorial vigil for Young is scheduled for 6 p.m. behind Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.