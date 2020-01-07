GALVESTON
A passerby found the body of a man in the water near Pier 21 on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The man was found near the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum, 2002 Wharf Road, at 3:15 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Johanna Strickland said.
At 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, the coast guard launched a search after an officer standing watch saw a man standing at Pier 21, then turned back and noticed the person was gone, Strickland said.
After searching the waters for hours, officials suspended the search at 10:20 a.m., Strickland said.
Later that afternoon, coast guard officials got word a passerby had found a body that matched the description of the person at Pier 21 that morning, Strickland said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office is still in the process of identifying the body, Port of Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Carl Nunn said.
Officials do not suspect foul play, Nunn said.
