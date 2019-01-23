LA MARQUE
A La Marque city employee was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography, the city confirmed Wednesday.
Brandon Haynes, 30, of La Marque, was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography on Jan. 8, according to Galveston County court records.
In a police complaint released Wednesday, the Pearland Police Department said it found photos and videos of young children performing sex acts on adults on Haynes' computer and other devices in his home in November.
Haynes was identified during a investigation of a network of people sharing child pornography online, according to the complaint.
The city of La Marque confirmed Wednesday it had employed Haynes as an information technology technician from 2016 until this month. He was fired for violating city rules regarding ethical conduct, spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said.
After Haynes was arrested, the city inspected its computer systems, Merritt said. The review did not find any illicit content on city property, she said.
Haynes' bond was set at $130,000, according to court records. He was no longer listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday evening.
