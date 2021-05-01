TIKI ISLAND
Mayor Vernon “Goldie” Teltschick appeared to be leading Saturday night by a 12-vote margin against challenger Jeremy Benefiel, according to complete but unofficial results.
As of Saturday, Teltschick held a narrow lead with 237, 47.5 percent, of the 499 votes over Benefiel with 225 votes, 45.1 percent, according to unofficial results.
In Tiki Island, the candidate with the most votes, not necessarily the majority, wins.
Candidate Gary Willmore got 7.4 percent of the votes, according to results.
Teltschick has served as mayor since 2014.
Tiki Island comprises less than a square mile and has fewer than 1,000 residents.
Tiki Island residents also appeared to have reelected Ray Del’Osso and elected Steve Kadlecek to represent the city as aldermen.
Del’Osso got 31.5 percent of the vote and Kadlecek got 29 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results, leading Alderman Liz Comiskey, 21.8 percent, and Curt Bush, 17.6 percent.
