Searchers with the U.S. Coast Guard, Galveston Police Department and Beach Patrol late Thursday were searching for a 49-year-old kayaker who went missing near San Luis Pass, officials said.
Charles Ferguson, 49, was last seen in a green kayak wearing a white shirt near San Luis Pass, officials said.
Ferguson’s wife called searchers and reported him missing after he failed to contact her, officials said. Some members of beach patrol later found his truck locked, without the kayak, officials said.
Coast guard officials launched a helicopter aircrew to the area and other boat crews are assisting with the search, officials said.
Anyone with information should call 281-464-4853, officials said.
