TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District has reported four more deaths related to the coronavirus/ But it also removed four deaths from the total because of an error that led to counting some deaths more than once.
The total number of people who have died related to COVID-19 is 165, according to the health district.
Four women died between Aug. 22 and Sept. 4, all between ages 61 and 90, according to the health district. All four people had preexisting medical conditions.
The health district also removed the deaths of three men and one woman that were reported between July 6 and Aug. 2. The health district compared data with Texas Department of State Health Services and removed the four duplicate deaths.
The health district also reported 72 new positive cases, bringing the total to 11,249. That number includes 46 cases that date as far back as June, and one from April. The health district has for several days been reporting late cases.
Because of the late cases, the health district isn't reporting positivity rates.
The health district reported 153 new recoveries, bringing the total to 8,951.
