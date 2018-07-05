La Marque police Thursday were investigating a Fourth of July shooting in the Delany Cove subdivision that left two people with injuries.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Fieldhaven Drive and found that two people who had apparently been shot.
The people had fled from nearby a nearby park to a home in the area before police were called, said Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the department.
One of the victims had nonlife threatening injuries and was treated and released, and the second is in critical condition, Waggoner said.
Police did not release the identity of either victim.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred at a park located at the intersection of Marble Springs Lane and Meadow Lake Village Drive, police said.
The two people told police that they were at the park and a black Jaguar pulled up near the park and began shooting, police said.
Investigators found a handgun near where the two had been, police said.
Officers also found an abandoned black SUV at the intersection of FM 1765 and Delaney Road with windshield and hood damage, police said. It is not clear if the two are connected, police said.
La Marque police are asking anyone with information to call 409-938-9237, officials said.
