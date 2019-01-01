GALVESTON
No one was injured when a vehicle at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday rolled over the seawall near 69th Street, Galveston police said.
A man who was stopped on the seawall sustained no major injuries after his vehicle went over the wall, police spokesman Joshua Schirard said.
The man didn’t put the vehicle in park and took his foot off the break, Schirard said.
“He was distracted by something and the car just rolled over the wall,” Schirard said. “By the time he realized it, the weight just took him over.”
The man sustained no major injuries but was transported to the hospital for a check-up, Schirard said.
(2) comments
Perhaps the real reason is that the driver was unable to tell the difference a brake and a break and took a break when he should have been paying attention to the brake. It was the break of dawn, after all.
Just can't help it - this is one of the few stories I've read recently that could be called "breaking news".
