Vehicle rolls over the seawall

A vehicle stopped at the seawall in Galveston Tuesday went over the wall after the driver inadvertently hit the accelerator, police said.

GALVESTON

No one was injured when a vehicle at about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday rolled over the seawall near 69th Street, Galveston police said.

A man who was stopped on the seawall sustained no major injuries after his vehicle went over the wall, police spokesman Joshua Schirard said.

The man didn’t put the vehicle in park and took his foot off the break, Schirard said.

“He was distracted by something and the car just rolled over the wall,” Schirard said. “By the time he realized it, the weight just took him over.”

The man sustained no major injuries but was transported to the hospital for a check-up, Schirard said.

(2) comments

David Schuler

Perhaps the real reason is that the driver was unable to tell the difference a brake and a break and took a break when he should have been paying attention to the brake. It was the break of dawn, after all.

David Schuler

Just can't help it - this is one of the few stories I've read recently that could be called "breaking news".

