TEXAS CITY
Two faith-based organizations will partner to rebuild five Harvey-damaged houses in Galveston County over the next two years.
The commitment from Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders is valued at $500,000, officials said Friday.
The projects will rebuild entire houses that were too damaged by Hurricane Harvey for people to safely live in. The families that receive the houses will be provided rent-free temporary housing and other services until their homes are completed.
All five new homes will be in Galveston County, although their exact locations have not been announced.
The two organizations have been coordinating repair projects in Galveston County since Harvey damaged thousands of homes in August 2017.
Catholic Charities already has spent more than $200,000 in Galveston County since the storm, including $80,000 in Texas City, where Friday's announcement was made, said Brigid DeLoach, the vice president of disaster recovery services.
Harvey damaged as many as 20,000 homes in Galveston County. Most long-term housing recovery programs being planned by state and federal agencies have not yet started rebuilding.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry lauded the work that religious groups have done in the county over the past 14 months.
"The government just can't be as effective at this kind of opportunity as faith-based groups have been; we're blessed to have them," Henry said. "It's very inspiring to see that they haven't left."
